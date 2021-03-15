Accessibility links
It's Been a Minute Presents Planet Money's Obsessions : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders A special episode from our friends at NPR's Planet Money: A show all about the things we're obsessed with. Sam joins Planet Money co-host Karen Duffin to dig into obsessions including the Beyoncé of economics, an actual musician, Lubalin, finding deep inspiration in shallow web posts, and curried chicken. Also, we stage an intervention, and, we bring you Planet Money's first ever meditation to help you breathe deeply and let go. Just let it go. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

A man carries a bunch of balloons as he walks down Union Street in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A special episode from our friends at NPR's Planet Money: A show all about the things we're obsessed with.

Sam joins Planet Money co-host Karen Duffin to dig into obsessions including the Beyoncé of economics, an actual musician, Lubalin, finding deep inspiration in shallow web posts, and curried chicken. Also, we stage an intervention, and, we bring you Planet Money's first ever meditation to help you breathe deeply and let go. Just let it go.