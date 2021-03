Remembering Usha Subrahmanyam With 'Don't Know Why' NPR pays tribute to some of the people who lost their lives to COVID-19 by listening to their stories and the music they loved. Uttara Marti's mother loved the song "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones.

NPR pays tribute to some of the people who lost their lives to COVID-19 by listening to their stories and the music they loved. Uttara Marti's mother loved the song "Don't Know Why" by Norah Jones.