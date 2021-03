One Of The Heaviest Snowstorms On Record Hits Rocky Mountains Residents of Colorado and neighboring states are digging out after one of the heaviest snowstorms on record. But it won't make more than a dent in alleviating the region's severe drought.

Residents of Colorado and neighboring states are digging out after one of the heaviest snowstorms on record. But it won't make more than a dent in alleviating the region's severe drought.