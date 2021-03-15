Accessibility links
Lawyer Brittany K. Barnett On Transforming Criminal Justice : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders There are few paths to freedom for people serving life sentences in prison on federal drug charges. Guest host Ayesha Rascoe talks with Brittany K. Barnett, lawyer, entrepreneur and author of A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom, about her role in the fight to free incarcerated people from these sentences. They talk about high profile clemencies, how life sentences are handed down even without physical evidence of drugs, and the wealth of Black love.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
The Fight To Transform Criminal Justice

Listen · 25:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/977558689/979421647" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Brittany K. Barnett is a lawyer, entrepreneur and author of the memoir A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom. Cydni Brown/Brittany K. Barnett hide caption

Brittany K. Barnett is a lawyer, entrepreneur and author of the memoir A Knock at Midnight: A Story of Hope, Justice, and Freedom.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Andrea Gutierrez with production help from Liam McBain. It was edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.