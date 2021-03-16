Accessibility links
Ask A Public Defender : 1A Public defenders are attorneys who are appointed to work on behalf of defendants who can't afford to hire their own representation. But they aren't always supported in the ways that maybe they should be.

We talked to three professionals in the field about their work.

1A

We talked to three people about their current and former work as public defenders.

There are only a few jobs defined in the United States Constitution. We think or hear about most of them often. But it often seems like we don't think about public defenders until it's absolutely necessary.

Public defenders are attorneys who are appointed to work on behalf of defendants who can't afford to hire their own representation. But they aren't always supported in the ways that maybe they should be.

They're often paid much less than their counterparts in private practice. They can have unimaginably large caseloads. And in Maine, the only state where the role doesn't exist, sometimes the people who fill in for them aren't qualified to handle important cases.

Danielle Ponder, Sajid Khan and James McDermott, the Far West Texas regional chief public defender, joined us for this conversation.

