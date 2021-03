Biden Has Hit The Road To Promote COVID-19 Aid Bill The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill has passed. President Biden is now hitting the road to promote it, starting in the Philadelphia suburbs: an area that was key to his election.

Biden Has Hit The Road To Promote COVID-19 Aid Bill National Biden Has Hit The Road To Promote COVID-19 Aid Bill Biden Has Hit The Road To Promote COVID-19 Aid Bill Audio will be available later today. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill has passed. President Biden is now hitting the road to promote it, starting in the Philadelphia suburbs: an area that was key to his election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor