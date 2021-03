Actor Yaphet Kotto Has Died At Age 81 Actor Yaphet Kotto has died at age 81. Kotto played a number of movie and TV roles including a Bond villain in Live And Let Die and a police lieutenant in Homicide: Live On The Streets.

Actor Yaphet Kotto Has Died At Age 81

Audio will be available later today.

Actor Yaphet Kotto has died at age 81. Kotto played a number of movie and TV roles including a Bond villain in Live And Let Die and a police lieutenant in Homicide: Live On The Streets.