Anti-Asian Attacks Rise During Pandemic. Read NPR's Stories On The Surge In Violence
Race

Anti-Asian Attacks Rise During Pandemic. Read NPR's Stories On The Surge In Violence

People attend a community rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence and racist attitudes, held at Los Angeles Historic Park near the Chinatown district in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Damian Dovarganes/AP

People attend a community rally to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence and racist attitudes, held at Los Angeles Historic Park near the Chinatown district in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

Crimes targeting Asian Americans have risen dramatically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks incidents of violence and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., reported nearly 3,800 instances of discrimination against Asians in the past year. The actual number could be much higher.

Here's a collection of the conversations you can listen to or read to understand the uptick in violence against Asian Americans.

Politics

N.Y. Rep. Grace Meng On Her Bill To Address Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Asian Americans Experience 'Far More' Hate Incidents Than Numbers Indicate

National

Asian Americans Experience 'Far More' Hate Incidents Than Numbers Indicate

1A

The Rise In Anti-Asian Attacks During The COVID-19 Pandemic

National

Stories Shed Light On Recent Attacks On Asian Americans

Volunteers Walk With Chinatown Seniors In Oakland To Combat Anti-Asian Violence

Anger And Fear As Asian American Seniors Targeted In Bay Area Attacks

National

Anger And Fear As Asian American Seniors Targeted In Bay Area Attacks

Race

Unpacking The Surge In Violence Against Asian Americans

Asian Americans Feel The Bite Of Prejudice During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Health

Asian Americans Are Blamed By Some For COVID-19 Outbreak

As Coronavirus Spreads, Racism And Xenophobia Are Too

Short Wave

As Coronavirus Spreads, Racism And Xenophobia Are Too