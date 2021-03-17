Better Late Than Never. Canadian Woman Finally Gets A Pen Pal

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Eight-year-old Nyima Mitchell found a message in a bottle in his backyard in Nova Scotia. The message simply asking for a pen pal was dated August 12, 1995, signed by a 14-year-old girl named Nellie Nadeau from Quebec. The boy and his mother tracked down Nellie, now a mother herself living in Alaska, and sent her a response in the mail. Nellie quickly replied, and 25 years later, she finally got her pen pal.

