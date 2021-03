Man Arrested After 8 People Are Shot To Death At Atlanta-Area Massage Parlors Police in Georgia are investigating a series of deadly shootings in the Atlanta area that investigators say is likely linked to one gunman. Eight people were killed — many are women of Asian descent.

