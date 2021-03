Moderna Begins Enrolling Children As Young As 6 Months In Vaccine Trial Moderna is testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children — ages 6-months to less than 12-years-old. NPR's A. Martinez talks to Dr. Steve Plimpton, principal investigator for the study in Phoenix.

Moderna Begins Enrolling Children As Young As 6 Months In Vaccine Trial Moderna Begins Enrolling Children As Young As 6 Months In Vaccine Trial Moderna Begins Enrolling Children As Young As 6 Months In Vaccine Trial Audio will be available later today. Moderna is testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children — ages 6-months to less than 12-years-old. NPR's A. Martinez talks to Dr. Steve Plimpton, principal investigator for the study in Phoenix. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor