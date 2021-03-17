Dog Takes Owner's Car For A Short Spin. Trip Stops Abruptly

A Wisconsin man left his dog in the car while he stopped at a bakery. When he returned, the car was gone. His Australian shepherd had knocked the shifter out of park, crashing into a nearby building.

NOEL KING, HOST:

A Wisconsin man recently had a "Dude, Where's My Car?" moment after making a quick stop at a bakery. He put his car in park, left his dog for just a few minutes, and when he came back, the car was gone. He says his 5-year-old Australian shepherd Callie knocked the shifter out of park and crashed into an art museum across the street. No one was hurt. And the man says Callie will not be driving again any time soon.

