Through The Cracks: Was Relisha Rudd's Disappearance Unpreventable?

In 2014, Relisha Rudd disappeared from the Washington, D.C. homeless shelter where she lived. She was eight years old and was last seen on grainy video footage walking down a hotel hallway. But she was only officially declared missing after she hadn't been seen for 18 days. She hasn't been found.

In a subsequent report, officials in D.C. concluded there was no way to prevent what happened to her. But is that really the case?



1A Senior Producer Jonquilyn Hill investigated that question in the first season of the podcast she hosted and reported, "Through The Cracks."



What does Relisha Rudd's case tell us about who falls through the gaps in American society?



We talked with JQ Hill about that question and more.

