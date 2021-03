MARCH MADNESS GEARS UP The NCAA men's basketball tournament gets underway on Thursday. Normally, March Madness is a truly wild tournament. This year, because of COVID-19, it's going to have a very different look.

MARCH MADNESS GEARS UP Sports MARCH MADNESS GEARS UP MARCH MADNESS GEARS UP Audio will be available later today. The NCAA men's basketball tournament gets underway on Thursday. Normally, March Madness is a truly wild tournament. This year, because of COVID-19, it's going to have a very different look. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor