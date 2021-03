The Thistle & Shamrock: Classic Counterpoint

Join host Fiona Ritchie at the place where folk meets baroque. Included is music from baroque cellist Carina Drury and pianist Antoni O'Breskey from his album When Bach was an Irishman. The flavors of renaissance music come through with Maddy Prior and Ron MacFarlane and his Celtic lute.