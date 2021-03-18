2 Zoos In Czech Republic Set Up Daily Zoom Calls For Chimps

To make up for a lack of visitors due to the pandemic, the zoos set up screens so the primates can see what the other is doing. At first they were reluctant to approach the screens, but not anymore.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Since the start of the pandemic, video calls have become a part of life for, really, many of us. Now two chimps in two Czech zoos are getting in on it. To make up for lack of visitors due to COVID, the zoos set up screens so that the primates can peek at each other's daily lives. They were at first reluctant to approach the screens, but the zoo runners say the chimps have gotten used to them, even eating while watching the action. Chimps, they're just like us.

