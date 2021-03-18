Accessibility links
The History Behind Atlanta's Anti-Asian Shootings, Plus 'Married At First Sight' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders In the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting in Atlanta, guest host Ayesha Rascoe talks to critical race theorist and professor Jennifer Ho about the history behind anti-Asian racism and what it means to be an Asian woman in America. Then, Ayesha chats about her latest obsession, the reality dating show Married at First Sight, with fellow devotees Delece Smith-Barrow, education editor at Politico, and Brittany Luse, former co-host and executive producer of The Nod.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
A History Of Anti-Asian Racism, Plus 'Married At First Sight'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Kat Bagger shows her support for the Asian community as she stands in front of Gold Spa, one of three locations where deadly shootings happened at day spas, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 17, 2021. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im hide caption

Kat Bagger shows her support for the Asian community as she stands in front of Gold Spa, one of three locations where deadly shootings happened at day spas, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 17, 2021.

In the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting in Atlanta, guest host Ayesha Rascoe talks to critical race theorist and professor Jennifer Ho about the history behind anti-Asian racism and what it means to be an Asian woman in America.

Then, Ayesha chats about her latest obsession, the reality dating show Married at First Sight, with fellow devotees Delece Smith-Barrow, education editor at Politico, and Brittany Luse, former co-host and executive producer of The Nod.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Andrea Gutierrez and Sylvie Douglis. Our intern is Liam McBain. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.