The Intersection Of Race, Misogyny And The Experiences Of Asian Americans

Enlarge this image toggle caption Megan Varner/Getty Images Megan Varner/Getty Images

Six of the eight people who were shot and killed in the Atlanta metro area Tuesday night were Asian women. The Cherokee County sheriff's office released some of the names of the victims: Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan and Daoyou Feng.

Officials have charged 21-year-old, Robert Aaron Long, with eight counts of murder. He confessed while in custody.

The shooting comes amid a wave of violence against Asian Americans, spurred in part by racist and xenophobic rhetoric surrounding the pandemic.

But controversially — authorities say the suspect, who is white, claims the shootings weren't motivated by race, but instead, by his self-described sex addiction.

The shooting comes as the latest figures from Stop AAPI Hate report at least 3,795 anti-Asian hate incidents during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to a recent report from the World Health Organization, about one in three women, globally, have faced physical or sexual violence at least once in their lives.

That data is particularly stark after the death of Sarah Everard in the U.K. A police officer is charged with kidnapping and murdering Everard as she walked home at night in South London.

These reports also come at a time when women, especially women of color, are particularly feeling the pandemic's effects.

Kimmy Yam and Jeff Yang joined us for the conversation about the latest from Atlanta. Then, Katty Kay and Mikki Kendall talked with us about the status of women in the world.

