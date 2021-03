National Geographic Honors Aretha Franklin In New Miniseries Genius: Aretha, a new miniseries on Aretha Franklin, debuts Sunday on National Geographic. It's the first in the channel's Genius anthology series to feature a woman and a non-white person.

Genius: Aretha, a new miniseries on Aretha Franklin, debuts Sunday on National Geographic. It's the first in the channel's Genius anthology series to feature a woman and a non-white person.