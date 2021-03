Cherokee County Community Holds Vigil To Honor Victims Of Atlanta Shooting A growing number of signs and flowers blocked the front door of Young's Asian Massage as people gathered to mourn. Of the eight people who died, four were killed at Young's.

Cherokee County Community Holds Vigil To Honor Victims Of Atlanta Shooting National Cherokee County Community Holds Vigil To Honor Victims Of Atlanta Shooting Cherokee County Community Holds Vigil To Honor Victims Of Atlanta Shooting Audio will be available later today. A growing number of signs and flowers blocked the front door of Young's Asian Massage as people gathered to mourn. Of the eight people who died, four were killed at Young's. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor