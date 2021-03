Two Canadians To Face Trial For Espionage In China Trials in China for two Canadians charged with espionage are seen as retaliation after Canada arrested a Chinese executive at request of the U.S. Washington wants that exec extradited to the U.S.

Two Canadians To Face Trial For Espionage In China Asia Two Canadians To Face Trial For Espionage In China Two Canadians To Face Trial For Espionage In China Audio will be available later today. Trials in China for two Canadians charged with espionage are seen as retaliation after Canada arrested a Chinese executive at request of the U.S. Washington wants that exec extradited to the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor