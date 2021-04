HAIM: Women In Trivia Pt. III : Ask Me Another Sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana of HAIM, discuss their third album Women in Music Pt. III, and being in a band with their parents. Then, they try to identify songs based only on the drum parts. Plus, comedians Greta Titelman, Benito Skinner, Erin Foley, and Arden Myrin play games about celebrity Zodiac signs and lesser-known sports. This episode originally aired July 24, 2020.