The News Roundup For March 19, 2021 : 1A Investigators and the public are still learning more about the spa shootings in the Atlanta area. Six Asian women were among the eight people killed. Moderna begins testing its vaccine on children below the age of 12 and infants as young as six months old.

Meanwhile, several companies in the European Union halted the distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, citing the risk of blood clots. But a top E.U. health agency said the shot's benefits are far greater than its risks.

We discuss all these headlines and more during the News Roundup.

1A

Julie Tran holds her phone during a candlelight vigil in Garden Grove, California to unite against the recent spate of violence targeting Asians and to express grief and outrage after yesterday's shooting that left eight people dead in Atlanta, Georgia, including at least six Asian women. APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Investigators and the public are still learning more about the spa shootings in the Atlanta area. Six Asian women were among the eight people killed. The spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office continues to face backlash, following suggestions that the gunman was having a "bad day."

Moderna is now testing its vaccine on children below the age of 12 and infants as young as six months old.

Meanwhile, several companies in the European Union halted the distribution of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, citing the risk of blood clots. But a top E.U. health agency said the shot's benefits are far greater than its risks.

Top U.S. officials traveled to Asia for meetings with the Japanese and South Korean governments.

And activists are pushing the U.S. government to drop its support for Haitian President Jovenel Moïse's planned elections amid an increase in violence and kidnappings in the country.

Alexis Simendinger, Shane Harris and Sarah Kliff join us for the domestic news discussion.

Indira Lakshmanan, Paul Danahar and Nancy Youssef join us for the global news conversation.

