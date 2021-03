Generational Split Of Opinions Within Asian American Community Over Safety Of Police Recent assaults on Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area have sparked debates within the community around policing. Divisions over how to keep people safe are falling along generational lines.

Generational Split Of Opinions Within Asian American Community Over Safety Of Police Race Generational Split Of Opinions Within Asian American Community Over Safety Of Police Generational Split Of Opinions Within Asian American Community Over Safety Of Police Audio will be available later today. Recent assaults on Asian Americans in the San Francisco Bay Area have sparked debates within the community around policing. Divisions over how to keep people safe are falling along generational lines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor