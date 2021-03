Biden Administration Meets With AAPI Rights Groups To Address Anti-Asian Violence AAPI civil rights groups have been meeting with the Biden administration about addressing the rise in violence toward Asian Americans. The president and vice president have openly condemned the trend.

