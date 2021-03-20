Predictions

Our panelists predict which celebrities will get temporary tattoos.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will get a temporary tattoo, and what will it be? Negin Farsad.

NEGIN FARSAD: Anthony Fauci is going to get a tramp stamp of the COVID molecule.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Alec Baldwin is going to get a tattoo of the number of kids he has. It's bound to change.

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: A whole lot of people are going to get the I heart my governor tattoo.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Amy Dickinson, Mo Rocca and Negin Farsad.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening, not just today, but all this past year. We're so grateful that you've been with us. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

