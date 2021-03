Military Medics Tapped To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout Military medics who are normally deployed to combat zones are now on a feel-good mission at home. They are helping to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at a dozen sites across the country.

Military Medics Tapped To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout National Military Medics Tapped To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout Military Medics Tapped To Ramp Up Vaccine Rollout Audio will be available later today. Military medics who are normally deployed to combat zones are now on a feel-good mission at home. They are helping to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at a dozen sites across the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor