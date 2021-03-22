Accessibility links
For Pasta Lovers Bored By Spaghetti, There's A New Short, Wavy, Sauce-Holding Shape Dan Pashman, host of the podcast The Sporkful, had a quest: develop and market a brand-new shape of pasta. The result is cascatelli, a short, flat, ruffled pasta three years in the making.
NPR logo For Pasta Lovers Bored By Spaghetti, There's A New Short, Wavy, Sauce-Holding Shape

Food

For Pasta Lovers Bored By Spaghetti, There's A New Short, Wavy, Sauce-Holding Shape

Heard on Morning Edition

For Pasta Lovers Bored By Spaghetti, There's A New Short, Wavy, Sauce-Holding Shape

Audio will be available later today.
Enlarge this image

Meet cascatelli, a pasta shape created by Dan Pashman, host of the food podcast The Sporkful. Scott Gordon Bleicher/Dan Pashman hide caption

toggle caption
Scott Gordon Bleicher/Dan Pashman

Meet cascatelli, a pasta shape created by Dan Pashman, host of the food podcast The Sporkful.

Scott Gordon Bleicher/Dan Pashman

Why does the world need a new pasta shape?

For Dan Pashman, host of the food podcast The Sporkful, there's just a lot of mediocre pasta out there. There's plenty of room for improvement.

"Spaghetti is just a tube," he tells Morning Edition. "After a few bites, it's the same." And its round shape means it's not great at holding on to sauce.

Meet his cascatelli — Italian for "little waterfalls."

To come up with his own shape, he bought, ate, studied and catalogued all kinds of existing pasta. "I brought together attributes from different shapes that I especially like that have never been brought together in this way before," he says.

Food Critic, Provocateur Definitively Ranks Girl Scout Cookies

Food

Food Critic, Provocateur Definitively Ranks Girl Scout Cookies

There Are So Many Flavors Of Potato Chips; 'Hooked' Looks At Why

Book Reviews

There Are So Many Flavors Of Potato Chips; 'Hooked' Looks At Why

Cascatelli is short, with a flat strip and ruffles that stick out at a 90-degree angle. The ruffles give the shape texture, Pashman says.

"That right-angle element is really key to what I think makes this shape different," he says. "There are very few pasta shapes that have right angles. It provides resistance to the bite at all angles. It creates kind of like an I-beam, and that makes for a very satisfying bite."

Pashman has documented his three-year effort to invent a new pasta shape, have a die-maker create a mold and then ultimately sell it. "If you were to ask me which has kept me up more in the past three years — my actual children or this pasta shape — it'd be a tough call."

Click the audio button to hear Dan Pashman describe his pasta shape on Morning Edition.

Phil Harrell and Reena Advani produced and edited the audio story.