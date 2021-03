The Fight For D.C. Statehood Returns To Capitol Hill After Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate and kept control of the House, advocates see an opening to push for statehood for the District of Columbia.

The Fight For D.C. Statehood Returns To Capitol Hill The Fight For D.C. Statehood Returns To Capitol Hill The Fight For D.C. Statehood Returns To Capitol Hill Audio will be available later today. After Democrats took control of the U.S. Senate and kept control of the House, advocates see an opening to push for statehood for the District of Columbia. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor