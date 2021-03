WWII Veteran Knits Hats For The Homeless WWII veteran Tom Cornish, who is 96, has dedicated his life to volunteering for the homeless at the Salvation Army. He's resolved to knit a hat a day for a year to give to those less fortunate.

Audio will be available later today.