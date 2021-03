NCAA Criticized For Inequities Between Men, Women's Tournaments NPR's Noel King talks to USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan about the gender equity gap exposed by the NCAA's March Madness tournaments, and what should be done about it.

NCAA Criticized For Inequities Between Men, Women's Tournaments Sports NCAA Criticized For Inequities Between Men, Women's Tournaments NCAA Criticized For Inequities Between Men, Women's Tournaments Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan about the gender equity gap exposed by the NCAA's March Madness tournaments, and what should be done about it. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor