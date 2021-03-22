What The Non-Fungible Token?

Enlarge this image toggle caption NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

What do Pizza Hut, a former Real Housewife of Orange County, and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback all have in common?

Get your crypto-wallets out, because they all have an NFT, or non-fungible token, that you can buy.



An NFT is a unique digital asset like a piece of art, video, or audio. They also act as a certificate of ownership. Blockchain technology keeps track of who is selling and buying, and that's the ultimate value of NFTs – the proof of authenticity.

You may have started hearing about NFTs after the $69 million sale by digital artist Beeple at the British auction house Christie's. Other artists have successfully jumped on the bandwagon selling items for millions of dollars.

Many people (like us at 1A) are left with questions, and others are now wanting a piece of the action.

Daniel Roberts, Ben Mauro, Max Moore and Krista Kim talked with us about NFTs and why they've set the art world ablaze.



Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.