What The Non-Fungible Token? : 1A NFTs are a type of cryptocurrency that represent a unique digital asset, like a piece of art or digital item.

We dive into the basics and answer some of your questions.

What The Non-Fungible Token?

We're explaining the hype behind non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

We're explaining the hype behind non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.

What do Pizza Hut, a former Real Housewife of Orange County, and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback all have in common?

Get your crypto-wallets out, because they all have an NFT, or non-fungible token, that you can buy.

An NFT is a unique digital asset like a piece of art, video, or audio. They also act as a certificate of ownership. Blockchain technology keeps track of who is selling and buying, and that's the ultimate value of NFTs – the proof of authenticity.

You may have started hearing about NFTs after the $69 million sale by digital artist Beeple at the British auction house Christie's. Other artists have successfully jumped on the bandwagon selling items for millions of dollars.

Many people (like us at 1A) are left with questions, and others are now wanting a piece of the action.

Daniel Roberts, Ben Mauro, Max Moore and Krista Kim talked with us about NFTs and why they've set the art world ablaze.

