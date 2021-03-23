Fed Chair Touts 'Much Improved' Economy 1 Year After Stocks Hit Pandemic-Era Low

The economy is staging a strong but still incomplete recovery, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to tell Congress on Tuesday, exactly a year after stock markets hit their lowest level during the pandemic.

The economy is now "much improved," Powell is set to say according to prepared remarks, thanks to "swift and vigorous action" by Congress and the central bank to avoid an even more crippling downturn.

But Powell is also set to say "the recovery is far from complete." Overall employment is still far below pre-pandemic levels. And millions of people have dropped out of the workforce altogether.

Powell is appearing before a House committee Tuesday, along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. They will then appear before a Senate panel on Wednesday.

Their testimony on Tuesday comes a year after stock indexes hit their lowest point after weeks of turmoil over fears of a new virus that was then starting to spread around the world

Since then, the stock market has come roaring back. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index are up 80% from their lows last March. The Nasdaq composite index has more than doubled.

Congress and the Fed have pumped trillions of dollars into the economy over the past year, including the $1.9 trillion relief package this month, providing a lifeline to both families and businesses.

Powell said the central bank "will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes."

After coming to a near standstill over the winter, hiring picked up last month. A new round of $1,400 relief payments should boost consumers' spending power, as an improving public health situation offers the promise of increased travel and entertainment options later this year.

"The recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening," Powell said in the prepared remarks.

Fed officials have raised their forecast for economic growth this year to 6.5%, which would be the fastest pace in nearly four decades.