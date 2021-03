Basketball Superstar Elgin Baylor Dies At 86 Baylor was known for his acrobatic athleticism. NPR's Noel King talks to Bijan Bayne, author of Elgin Baylor: The Man Who Changed Basketball, about Baylor's legacy.

