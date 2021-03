NIH Statement Raises Questions About AstraZeneca's Vaccine Data A U.S. trial of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine may have used outdated information. A statement by the National Institutes of Health says an incomplete view of efficacy data may have been provided.

