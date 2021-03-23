When Is Racial Harassment Considered A Hate Crime?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The shooter in the deadly attacks at three Atlanta spas, in which six Asian women were among the eight people killed, is being charged with murder. But the attacks aren't currently being prosecuted as hate crimes.

This is despite a wave of attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders over the last year, which is a part of a larger trend of racism and bigotry that members of the AAPI community say has always been a part of American society.

So, was it a hate crime? What qualifies as a hate crime? And why don't we see them prosecuted more often?

Allison Padilla-Goodman and former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu joined us for the discussion.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.