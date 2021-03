Police Have Named Boulder Supermarket Shooter And 10 Victims Police in Boulder, Colo., have named the alleged gunman and all 10 people he is believed to have killed in the supermarket shooting and the charges he faces.

Police Have Named Boulder Supermarket Shooter And 10 Victims National Police Have Named Boulder Supermarket Shooter And 10 Victims Police Have Named Boulder Supermarket Shooter And 10 Victims Audio will be available later today. Police in Boulder, Colo., have named the alleged gunman and all 10 people he is believed to have killed in the supermarket shooting and the charges he faces. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor