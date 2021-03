Eastern Australia Is Facing Worst Floods In Decades 2 Years After Bush Fires NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with reporter Laura Chung of the Sydney Morning Herald on how eastern Australia is coping with the worst flooding in decades less than two years after devastating bush fires.

Eastern Australia Is Facing Worst Floods In Decades 2 Years After Bush Fires Environment Eastern Australia Is Facing Worst Floods In Decades 2 Years After Bush Fires Eastern Australia Is Facing Worst Floods In Decades 2 Years After Bush Fires Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with reporter Laura Chung of the Sydney Morning Herald on how eastern Australia is coping with the worst flooding in decades less than two years after devastating bush fires. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor