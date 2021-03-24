Accessibility links
Listeners send us questions every day. It's about time we answer a few of them.
You Asked For Shots, Tuna, Metal, and Money

Planet Money

The Planet Money team takes questions from listeners. Kirn Vintage Stock/Corbis via Getty Images hide caption

Planet Money listeners email, tweet, and DM us questions about the economy every day. Everything from big-hitter "what does it all mean" questions to everyday economic oddities.

Today on the show, we call the experts, crunch the numbers, and come back with the answers to questions about vaccines, canned tuna, scrap metal, and every dollar in the world.

Music: "Data Fusion," "Devil Rider,"Take Charge","and "Balearic House."

