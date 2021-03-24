Accessibility links
Where Does The United States Fit Into The Global Vaccination Effort? : 1A Wealthy countries make up just a fifth of the global adult population. But they've already snatched up more than half of the world's vaccine supply. Some critics say these countries should share vaccine supplies in order to help end the pandemic. Meanwhile, the U.S. still faces high levels of vaccine skepticism and hesitancy, even with its high supply of vaccines.

What role should the U.S. and other superpowers play in the global vaccination effort? And how can we continue to combat vaccine hesitancy at home?

We get into all that and more.

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gets underway, powerful entities like the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union boast about half of the world's vaccine supply.

Some critics argue they should supply other countries with excess vaccines to help expedite the end of the pandemic. This effort might also include requiring that pharmaceutical companies share recipes for their coronavirus vaccines in order to ramp up production, but many of those companies oppose that suggestion.

Others say the United States, and its peers, should focus on vaccinating its own citizens first, especially considering the high rates of vaccine skepticism and hesitancy among the U.S. population.

What role should the U.S. and other superpowers play in the global vaccination effort? And how can we continue to combat vaccine hesitancy at home?

Matt Apuzzo, Dr. Ruth Faden and Dr. Tom Freiden joined us for the discussion.

