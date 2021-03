The State Of Global Vaccination And Vaccination Diplomacy Some countries have made great strides in vaccinating their populations, but much of the world has made hardly any headway. Countries with excess vaccine stockpiles could loan doses to those in need.

Audio will be available later today.