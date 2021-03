SCOTUS Heard Arguments On Whether Police Can Seize Guns Without A Warrant The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case testing whether police may enter a person's home and seize guns without a warrant in order to safeguard the homeowner from potential harm.

