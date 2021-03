Quarterback Deshaun Watson Faces Numerous Lawsuits Over Sexual Misconduct Or Assault Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, faces more than a dozen lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct or assault. The NFL is investigating. Watson's attorney denies the allegations.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson Faces Numerous Lawsuits Over Sexual Misconduct Or Assault

Deshaun Watson, quarterback of the Houston Texans, faces more than a dozen lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct or assault. The NFL is investigating. Watson's attorney denies the allegations.