Latest AstraZeneca Report Supports Effectiveness Of COVID Vaccine Updated study results say the vaccine is 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe disease. Independent monitors had been concerned about a previous report.
A patient gets the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images hide caption

A patient gets the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday in London.

AstraZeneca's latest data analysis affirms effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine and is roughly in line with the results released Monday.

The latest analysis finds the vaccine to be 76% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization. These results are very close to the results that came out at the beginning of the week: 79% vaccine efficacy at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalization.

An independent monitoring board raised questions about the company's release Monday, saying it didn't include more up-to-date cases that were available. The updated analysis includes 49 more cases of COVID-19 than the Monday analysis.

This story will be updated.

