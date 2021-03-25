Accessibility links
What You Need To Know About Air Travel Right Now : 1A According to TSA screening numbers, more Americans are traveling since the start of the pandemic. Some are hopping on flights to see family, while others are jet-setting on vacation.

But is it too soon to get on a plane? What if you're vaccinated? We answer questions about safety regarding air travel and break down the latest safety recommendations.

What You Need To Know About Air Travel Right Now

United Express Bombardier CRJ-200LR planes are seen at Dulles Washington International airport (IAD) in Dulles, Virginia. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

United Express Bombardier CRJ-200LR planes are seen at Dulles Washington International airport (IAD) in Dulles, Virginia.

According to TSA screening numbers, more Americans are traveling since the start of the pandemic. As more people are flying, and as vaccinations proceed, many others are itching to catch the next flight to see loved ones, sit on a beach or simply go somewhere (read: anywhere) new.

But is it too soon to get on a plane?

What if you've been vaccinated? Could vaccination passports and increased rapid testing help restart international travel?

Sara Nelson, Nathan Lo and Niraj Chokshi joined our panel to answer your questions and break down the latest safety guidance for air travel.

