What You Need To Know About Air Travel Right Now

Enlarge this image toggle caption DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

According to TSA screening numbers, more Americans are traveling since the start of the pandemic. As more people are flying, and as vaccinations proceed, many others are itching to catch the next flight to see loved ones, sit on a beach or simply go somewhere (read: anywhere) new.

But is it too soon to get on a plane?

What if you've been vaccinated? Could vaccination passports and increased rapid testing help restart international travel?

Sara Nelson, Nathan Lo and Niraj Chokshi joined our panel to answer your questions and break down the latest safety guidance for air travel.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.