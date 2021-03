Things Are Looking Up For Boston Tavern As restrictions on outdoor dining loosen, the owners of Cornwall's in Boston are feeling hopeful for the first time in a while. They closed right before St. Patrick's Day 2020. Things are looking up.

Things Are Looking Up For Boston Tavern National Things Are Looking Up For Boston Tavern Things Are Looking Up For Boston Tavern Audio will be available later today. As restrictions on outdoor dining loosen, the owners of Cornwall's in Boston are feeling hopeful for the first time in a while. They closed right before St. Patrick's Day 2020. Things are looking up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor