Tornado Strikes Alabama; Severe Weather Lashes Southern States

Enlarge this image toggle caption Butch Dill/AP Butch Dill/AP

A "particularly dangerous" tornado, part of a system of storms rolling across the Deep South, hit a populated area just south of Birmingham, Ala., Thursday.

There are reports, images and videos showing significant damage in many communities particularly in the Eagle Point neighborhood in Hoover, Alabama. There are ongoing rescues of people trapped in some of these homes. Power lines and trees are down throughout the area.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way.

"I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of [Alabama], especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms," Ivey wrote on Twitter.

The storm is a long-track "super cell" and has produced multiple tornadoes in multiple counties across central Alabama. It has traveled in excess of 100 miles so far and this same system is still on the ground as it moves east and approaching Georgia.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Butch Dill/AP Butch Dill/AP

Forecasters began warning about a significant weather event on Wednesday, and the potential outbreak was given the National Weather Service's rare top warning of "high risk."

Tornado sirens began been going off early Thursday morning and TV meteorologists have been on-air non-stop for hours. This was the second time in eight days that these same areas were threatened. Last week, there were more than 50 tornadoes reported in Alabama and Mississippi.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Butch Dill/AP Butch Dill/AP

The powerful system is producing new strong storms, tornadoes and hail in Mississippi — conditions that are all expected to last for hours as it moves northeast through Alabama and Tennessee.