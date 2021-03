Metal Shredding Company Move Sparks Protests In Chicago, a metal shredder plant is trying to move from a predominantly white neighborhood to a working-class, majority Latinx one that already suffers some of the worst air quality in Illinois.

Metal Shredding Company Move Sparks Protests Environment Metal Shredding Company Move Sparks Protests Metal Shredding Company Move Sparks Protests Audio will be available later today. In Chicago, a metal shredder plant is trying to move from a predominantly white neighborhood to a working-class, majority Latinx one that already suffers some of the worst air quality in Illinois. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor