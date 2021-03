Biden Has A Long History Working On Gun Legislation President Biden is calling for Congress to act in the wake of two mass shootings. But he knows better than most how difficult gun control has been over the past three decades.

Biden Has A Long History Working On Gun Legislation National Biden Has A Long History Working On Gun Legislation Biden Has A Long History Working On Gun Legislation Audio will be available later today. President Biden is calling for Congress to act in the wake of two mass shootings. But he knows better than most how difficult gun control has been over the past three decades. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor