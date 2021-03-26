Accessibility links
Jane Levy and Alex Newell: Zoey's Extraordinary Zoom Call : Ask Me Another From the NBC series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, actors Jane Levy and Alex Newell talk about the musical numbers on the show. Actor and comedian Baron Vaughn, of Grace and Frankie, talks about his SyFy Wire series The Great Debate and plays a game about Black playwrights. Plus, couple-testants Catherine Reitman and Philip Sternberg (Workin' Moms) break out the hot dish for a Minnesota-inspired game about Bob Dylan and Charles Schulz. This episode originally aired June 22, 2020.
From the NBC series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, actors Jane Levy and Alex Newell talk about the musical numbers on the show. Actor and comedian Baron Vaughn, of Grace and Frankie, talks about his SyFy Wire series The Great Debate and plays a game about Black playwrights. Plus, couple-testants Catherine Reitman and Philip Sternberg (Workin' Moms) break out the hot dish for a Minnesota-inspired game about Bob Dylan and Charles Schulz. This episode originally aired June 22, 2020.

Jane Levy and Alex Newell from NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist join NPR's Ask Me Another. Sergei Bachlakov/NBC hide caption

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC